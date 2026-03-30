As expected, Barkov (knee) won't return before the end of the 2025-26 season, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now on Monday.

Barkov has been skating since January and participated in practices with his teammates for the past few weeks. However, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed before Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers that Barkov won't play this campaign. The 30-year-old Barkov had reconstructive surgery last September to repair his right ACL and MCL. He just passed the six-month mark of a 7-9 month recovery. Barkov registered 20 goals and 71 points in 67 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.