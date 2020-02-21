Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Strikes twice in loss
Barkov scored a pair of goals on six shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.
Barkov has four points through three games on the Panthers' current road trip. The 24-year-old center hit a couple of round numbers Thursday -- he's at 20 goals and 60 points in 58 contests. The Finn has a decent chance of reaching the 80-point mark this year -- he's a near-lock for fantasy rosters whenever the Panthers play.
