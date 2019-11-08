Play

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Strong second period not enough

Barkov recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington.

Both of Barkov's points came in the second period. After opening the season on a 12-game goal drought, Barkov has now lit the lamp in three consecutive games. The second overall selection from the 2013 draft has added an assist in each of those three contests as well, bringing his season point total to 19.

