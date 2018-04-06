Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Suffers injury in pivotal win
Barkov left Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, freelance sports writer Harvey Fialkov reports.
Barkov suffered the injury when Boston's Colby Cave crushed him with a big hit with only a few minutes remaining in Thursday's tilt. The star center immediately headed to the Panthers' locker room and was unable to return to the contest. Coach Bob Boughner didn't have an update on Barkov's status after the game, but said it "didn't look good" when he left the ice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The Panthers need to win their final two games in order to have any shot at making the playoffs, so it'd obviously be a huge blow to their chances if Barkov is dealing with a long-term malady. Florida should release an update on the Finnish forward's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.
