Barkov suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against New Jersey, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

It's believed that Barkov sustained the injury when Nico Hischier's stick hit him in the left knee in the final seconds of the first period. Barkov was helped to the room and didn't come out for the second period. The 27-year-old registered a power-play assist at 8:54 of the first frame.