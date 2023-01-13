Barkov notched a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Barkov helped out on a Sam Reinhart tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Barkov has a goal and five helpers over his last five contests, with three of those assists coming on the power play. For the season, the star center is up to 33 points (16 on the power play), 98 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 33 appearances.