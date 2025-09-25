Barkov exited Thursday's practice session early due to an apparent right leg injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Panthers held their first practice session in which the regulars participated in a team setting, but Barkov was unable to make it through practice due to his injury. He was down on the ice for several minutes before being helped off by a pair of staff members, and he didn't appear to put much weight on his right leg as he left the ice. Head coach Paul Maurice said after practice that Barkov is still being evaluated, and the team is expected to have more information on the nature and severity of his injury Friday.