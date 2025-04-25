Barkov suffered an undisclosed injury during Game 2's 2-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Head coach Paul Maurice didn't have an update on the 29-year-old's status after the game, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Barkov sustained the injury on a hit from Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel in the third period that resulted in Hagel receiving a five-minute major for interference. Barkov registered an assist across 15:41 of ice time before exiting the game. He has 20 goals and 71 points in 67 regular-season appearances. If Barkov can't play, then Tomas Nosek might draw into the lineup.