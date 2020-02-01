Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sustains lower-body injury
Barkov won't return to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens after suffering a lower-body injury, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Barkov logged 10:46 of ice time before exiting, and this will be a major hit to the Panthers if he misses any time. The 24-year-old ranks second on the team with 54 points -- 18 on the power play -- through 49 games. His next chance to play will be Monday versus Toronto.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Erupts for three points•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hits point skid•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three-point night•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in big win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.