Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sustains lower-body injury

Barkov won't return to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens after suffering a lower-body injury, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Barkov logged 10:46 of ice time before exiting, and this will be a major hit to the Panthers if he misses any time. The 24-year-old ranks second on the team with 54 points -- 18 on the power play -- through 49 games. His next chance to play will be Monday versus Toronto.