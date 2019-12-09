Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Takes bite out of Sharks
Barkov scored a goal and tallied a power-play assist, finishing Sunday's 5-1 win over San Jose with a pair of points.
Barkov's secondary assist on Keith Yandle's power-play goal that opened the scoring was his 26th helper of the season, tying Barkov with Brad Marchand for fifth-most in the NHL. He has points in five straight games, including a pair of two-point performances in his last two outings. For the season, Barkov has 36 points in 29 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Keeps points coming•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Another multi-point effort•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pockets two assists in comeback win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goal streak at five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.