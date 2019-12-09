Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Takes bite out of Sharks

Barkov scored a goal and tallied a power-play assist, finishing Sunday's 5-1 win over San Jose with a pair of points.

Barkov's secondary assist on Keith Yandle's power-play goal that opened the scoring was his 26th helper of the season, tying Barkov with Brad Marchand for fifth-most in the NHL. He has points in five straight games, including a pair of two-point performances in his last two outings. For the season, Barkov has 36 points in 29 games.