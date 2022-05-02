Barkov (rest) was back in his first-line role at Monday's practice session, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov appears ready to go after taking the night off for the Panthers' final two regular-season contests. Over his last 10 outings, the 26-year-old Finn has generated five goals and seven helpers, including four power-play points. Despite being in his ninth NHL season, Barkov has logged just 16 postseason appearances but has certainly made them count with 14 points.
