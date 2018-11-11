Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies game-winner

Barkov scored the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory against the Islanders on Saturday.

Troy Brouwer added an empty-netter with one second left to give the Panthers the two-goal win, but Barkov scored the important GWG. Even though Barkov has experienced a solid start to 2018-19, he hadn't scored in the last eight games coming into Saturday, so his goal was not only important to his team but also his owners. Barkov has three goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.