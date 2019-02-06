Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies goal on power play
Barkov scored a goal on the power play during a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.
Barkov continues to have an amazing season even as the Panthers struggle to stay afloat in the playoff race. The Finnish center has 50 points through 51 games as he leads his team in points.
