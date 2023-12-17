Barkov scored a goal on seven shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Barkov has scored five times and added four assists over the last eight games, and that's with the Panthers getting shut out twice in that span. The 28-year-old's tally Saturday stretched the lead to 3-0 late in the first period. Barkov has been excellent with 11 goals, 29 points, 85 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 27 appearances this season as the Panthers' top center.