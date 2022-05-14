Barkov scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Barkov put the Panthers ahead for the first time in this contest at 14:17 of the third period. The center was solid in six first-round games, posting two goals, four assists, 22 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-8 rating, though he was a bit overshadowed by linemate Carter Verhaeghe (six goals, six assists). Barkov will likely continue to play a massive role throughout the playoffs as a strong two-way player.