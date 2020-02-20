Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies late in first period

Barkov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Barkov struck in the dying seconds of the first period on a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau. This tied the game at one, and the Panthers controlled the scoring over the final two periods. Barkov is up to 18 goals and 58 points through 57 appearances this season. He's managed four points in seven games since his return from a lower-body injury.