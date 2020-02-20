Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies late in first period
Barkov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Barkov struck in the dying seconds of the first period on a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau. This tied the game at one, and the Panthers controlled the scoring over the final two periods. Barkov is up to 18 goals and 58 points through 57 appearances this season. He's managed four points in seven games since his return from a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to return•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unavailable against Toronto•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Questionable Monday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.