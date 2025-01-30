Barkov scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Barkov ended a nearly month-long goal drought -- he had been limited to seven helpers over his previous 13 games. The 29-year-old's tally gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead early in the third period. Barkov is still at a point-per-game pace for the season with 12 goals, 30 helpers, 95 shots on net, 50 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 42 appearances in his usual top-line role.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Deals pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects helper in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Helps out on power play•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Fills empty cage•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Clutch performance Friday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Earns helper in return•