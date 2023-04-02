Barkov collected three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

He had a hand in both of Florida's first-period goals to get the rout started, before picking up the secondary assist on Carter Verhaeghe's fourth goal of the game midway through the third. Barkov has been on fire since returning from a minor hand injury in early March, and over the last 14 games he's delivered four goals and 21 points.