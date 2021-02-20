Barkov scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

It's the first three-point performance of the season for Barkov, although it was his sixth multi-point effort in 15 games. The 25-year-old is off to a flying start with six goals and 18 points overall, as he looks to top a point-a-game pace on the season for the second time in his career.