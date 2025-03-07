Barkov recorded an empty-net goal and delivered two power-play assists in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Barkov had a hand in each of the three goals scored by the Panthers in this win. Aside from setting up the team's first two goals on the power play, he delivered the final blow with an empty-netter in the dying moments when the Blue Jackets were all out on the attack looking for a late equalizer. Barkov is having another excellent season and has recorded five multi-point games across his last eight appearances, giving him 11 points (four goals, seven helpers) in that span.