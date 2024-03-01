Barkov scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The 28-year-old center also chipped in three shots on net, 11 faceoff wins and a plus-1 rating while converted his shootout attempt in a dominant performance. Barkov has three multi-point efforts in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's collected three goals and 10 points, with half that production (one goal, four assists) coming on the power play.