Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three-point night
Barkov had two goals and an assist with four shots and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.
Barkov collected his 12th and 13th goals of the season and the three-point effort gave him 45 points in 38 games this season. He's hit the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, with three goals and six assists during that stretch. The 24-year-old appears to be a pretty solid bet to hit the 90-point mark for the second year in a row.
