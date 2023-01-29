Barkov scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

After setting up Brandon Montour for a goal in the second period, Barkov forced OT by beating Jeremy Swayman with only three seconds left in the third. Barkov then found Sam Reinhart for a one-timer just 17 seconds into the extra frame to complete the comeback. Barkov extended his point streak to 11 games in the process, a blistering stretch that has seen the 27-year-old pile up five goals and 17 points.