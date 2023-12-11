Barkov scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

He also chipped in five shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Barkov shoveled home a rebound midway through the third period to give Florida a 3-1 lead, a tally which also extended his goal streak to three games. The 28-year-old center is up to 10 goals and 28 points through 24 contests on the season, and as long as he can stay healthy, Barkov could reach the 90-point plateau for the first time since 2018-19.