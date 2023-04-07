Barkov picked up two goals and an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
His tallies came in a smorgasbord of categories -- after potting a power-play goal in the first period, Barkov notched what proved to be the game-winner early in the second while Florida was short-handed. His helper also came on the power play for good measure. The 27-year-old is up to 75 points on the season (22 goals and 53 assists) in 65 games, the fourth time in his career he's reached that mark.
