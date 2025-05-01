Barkov scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Barkov was able to avoid missing a game after getting hurt in Game 2. The superstar center was able to put up five points, 10 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five playoff contests in the first round. He'll get a little bit of rest prior to the second round as the Panthers await their next opponent, either the Maple Leafs or the Senators.