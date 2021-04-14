Barkov scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Barkov put the Panthers on the board at 11:50 of the first period, but Jason Robertson answered for the Stars only 52 seconds later. The 25-year-old Barkov has racked up five goals and two assists in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The star center has 18 tallies, 44 points, 133 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 37 contests overall.