Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ties career high

Barkov collected a power-play assist during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

That brings his point total to 78, tying him with last season's career high. With 12 games left, there's no doubt Barkov will be setting a new personal record -- especially considering he has put up 10 points in his last four games. At only 23 years old, Barkov has already become one of the best two-way players in the game, and it would be surprising if his name isn't in the Selke Trophy conversation this year.