Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ties career high
Barkov collected a power-play assist during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
That brings his point total to 78, tying him with last season's career high. With 12 games left, there's no doubt Barkov will be setting a new personal record -- especially considering he has put up 10 points in his last four games. At only 23 years old, Barkov has already become one of the best two-way players in the game, and it would be surprising if his name isn't in the Selke Trophy conversation this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Reaches 30-goal mark•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sets Panthers record in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Underrated stud leading kitties•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tips home goal•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Point streak reaches six•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...