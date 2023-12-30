Barkov notched three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

He had a hand in the first three Florida tallies on the night, and in the process tied Jonathan Huberdeau's record for career assists in a Panthers jersey at 415. Barkov doesn't figure to wait long before claiming the record for himself -- he's delivered multiple points in three straight games, and over the last 15 contests he's collected five goals and 21 points.