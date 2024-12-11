Barkov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.
Barkov tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period, and he also had one of the Panthers' two shootout tallies. He's scored in three straight games and has five goals and five assists during a seven-game point streak. Barkov remains one of the steadiest forwards in the league with nine goals, 20 helpers, 11 power-play points, 50 shots on net, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores another PP goal•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two-point effort in Philadelphia•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: On career pace•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two points in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies in Saturday's loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Another multi-point effort•