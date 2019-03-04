Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tips home goal

Barkov tipped in his 28th goal of the season during a 3-2 loss to the Senators on Sunday.

Although his seven-game point streak ended during Saturday's overtime loss to Carolina, Barkov found his way back on the score sheet on Sunday. He now has 68 points through 65 games, 10 points away from a new career high.

