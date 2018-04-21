Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Top-three finisher in Lady Byng voting

Barkov was announced as a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy.

It is certainly a well-deserved nomination for the budding star. Barkov finished the regular season with a career highs in assists (51), points (78), games played (79), and average time on ice (22:04). The 22-year-old center continues to improve his game on both ends of the ice but fell just short of leading his team to the postseason. Expect more big things from him in the 2018-19 season.