Barkov provided three assists and had two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win against the Islanders.

All three of Barkov's assists were secondary passes, but his undeniable motor and playmaking ability left him in the right place to help linemates Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart light the lamp on Sunday. The 29-year-old center now has 35 assists, 47 points and 100 shots on net in just 44 games. He continues to produce above a point-per-game pace and is riding a three-game point streak. Barkov is behind his pace from last season of 80 points but is in one of the best positions to continue producing on Florida's top line and power-play unit.