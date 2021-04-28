Barkov scored twice on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Barkov got the Panthers on the board with his power-play goal in the first period. He scored again at even strength in the second period, then assisted on Jonathan Huberdeau's power-play tally in the third. The 25-year-old Barkov crossed the 50-point mark Tuesday -- he's at 24 goals, 28 assists, 165 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 45 contests.