Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two goals Thursday

Barkov scored twice in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Barkov is now riding a four-game point streak, with three goals and four assists over that stretch. The 22-year-old forward established a new career high with 61 points after this performance, and he's done so in just 60 games. While he sometimes flies under that radar because he doesn't play in a premier market, Barkov's undoubtedly one of this league's brightest young talents.