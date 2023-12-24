Barkov notched two assists, one on the power play, and added four shots on net, four hits, a blocked shot and 10 faceoff wins in Saturday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
One of those faceoff wins went straight back to Gustav Forsling for a second-period goal, and Barkov also set up Sam Reinhart for a third-period tally. Barkov has remained mostly healthy and very productive this season, and over his last 13 games the veteran center has racked up five multi-point performances, leading to five goals and 15 points.
