Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in big win
Barkov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.
The 24-year-old isn't quite matching his goal-scoring pace from last season, but he's still been very productive. Barkov has four goals and 10 points in the last 10 games, and on the year he's racked up 11 goals and 39 points through 34 contests.
