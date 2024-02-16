Barkov notched two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

The star center had a hand in setting up both of Carter Verhaeghe's goals on the night. Barkov has a goal and seven points in eight games since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, but he's been able to stay mostly healthy this season, missing only six of the Panthers' 54 contests so far. In his 48 games, he's produced 12 goals and 53 points, keeping him on pace for the third 80-point campaign of his career.