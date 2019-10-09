Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in loss

Barkov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old is still looking for his first goal of the season, but Barkov has been productive with three assists through three games, two of them coming with the man advantage. After a career-high 96-point campaign last year, Barkov is the unquestioned centerpiece of the Florida offense.