Barkov notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.

He set up Carter Verhaeghe for the opening goal of the night midway through the first period, then picked up the secondary helper on Frank Vatrano's OT winner. Barkov rang up a career-high 96 points just two seasons ago but fell just short of a point-a-game pace last year, and with three points (all assists) through two games to begin the current campaign, the 25-year-old is poised for another very productive season.