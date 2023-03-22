Barkov recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

The 27-year-old center extended his point streak to eight games with another strong performance, and Barkov has piled up two goals and 13 points over that stretch. The surge has carried him up to 18 goals and 63 points through 57 games on the season, and Florida will need him to stay healthy over the final weeks if the team is going to lock up a playoff spot.