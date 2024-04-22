Barkov notched two assists during Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Barkov provided two assists on the first two goals of the game, including one on the power play in the third period for the go-ahead goal to break the 1-1 tie. He also added four hits and two shots on net in 21:46 of ice time. This was his second multi-point game in a row and his fourth game in a row with at least one point. The Panthers play at home again for Game 2 on Tuesday.