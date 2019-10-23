Play

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in win

Barkov picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The 24-year-old is still looking for his first goal of the season, but Barkov has still been productive with eight helpers in nine games. Coming off a breakout 35-goal, 96-point campaign, he should be able to light the lamp soon enough.

