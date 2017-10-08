Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers propel team to win

Barkov set up two goals in Florida's 5-4 win over their cross-state rivals from Tampa Bay.

Both Barkov and the kitties are hoping and praying for the talented center's health to remain good, and for him to establish new career marks in all offensive categories. As talented as he is, Barkov has developed a reputation for finding his way to the infirmary each and every year, and that will depress his fantasy value until he proves he has torn off those Band Aids.