Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two-point effort in win

Barkov scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Barkov tallied in the second period and had a hand in Evgenii Dadonov's third-period marker, as well. The Finnish center is on a five-game point streak, with three goals and five helpers in that span. Barkov is up to 53 points (16 scores, 37 assists), 130 shots and 18 power-play points in 48 contests.