Barkov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blue jackets.

The 25-year-old hasn't missed a beat since missing six games with a lower-body injury, picking up a goal and three points in the last two games. Barkov has regained the elite scoring pace he flashed in 2018-19 and has 14 goals and 40 points through 33 games this season.