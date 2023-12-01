Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

The game was actually scoreless through the first 20 minutes and change, but Barkov kicked open the floodgates for the Florida offense with an impressive individual effort -- he stole the puck at his own blue line, out-raced Montreal defenders down the ice and then beat Cayden Primeau glove side. Barkov missed a couple games in November with a minor knee issue but has been his usual productive self when on the ice, racking up five goals and 14 points in his last 12 contests.