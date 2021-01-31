Barkov scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

All the regulation goals were packed into the first period, with Barkov opening the scoring just over three minutes into the festivities. The 25-year-old is off to another strong start to the season with two goals and six points through five games, as he looks to regain the 96-point form he flashed in 2018-19.