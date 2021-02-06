Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.
He rounded out his line with a team-high six shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating. Barkov has a four-game point streak going, with multi-point efforts in three of them, and on the season he now boasts four goals and 11 points through eight games.
