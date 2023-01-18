Barkov scored a power-play goal and added a short-handed assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Both points came in the first 22 minutes of play as Florida jumped out to a 4-2 lead, but the team's offense dried up after that. Barkov extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and in 11 games since returning from a lower-body injury, the 27-year-old star has six goals and 15 points, with about half of that production (three goals, five helpers) coming on the power play.